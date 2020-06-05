Louise Quinn: Republic of Ireland defender to leave Arsenal Women

Louise Quinn hopes to play for the Republic in the rescheduled Euros in England in 2022

Arsenal defender Louise Quinn will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires this summer.

The 29-year-old centre-back scored seven goals in 76 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Notts County in the summer of 2017.

The Republic of Ireland international helped the club win the Continental Cup in 2017-18 and the 2019 WSL title.

A club statement thanked Quinn for "her contribution to the team's success" and her "exceptional professionalism."

The WSL season was formally ended on 25 May, after "overwhelming feedback from clubs" as it was decided not to attempt to resume the campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal were third in the table when the 2019-20 season was halted in March, and are set to learn their final league placing from the Football Association on Friday.