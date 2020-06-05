Ross County: Captain Marcus Fraser leaves after rejecting contract

Marcus Fraser
Marcus Fraser made 195 appearances for County

Ross County captain Marcus Fraser is leaving the club after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

The 25-year-old defender made 195 appearances for the Dingwall side after joining from Celtic in 2015.

He was part of the County team that lifted the Scottish League Cup in 2016.

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson said Fraser was a "tremendous servant" to the club and wished him "the very best going forward".

