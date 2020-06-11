Ivan Toney: Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson says club 'have to' sell striker

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: 'Absolutely beautiful goal' - Ivan Toney scores stunner for Peterborough

Peterborough United "will have to sell" League One's top scorer Ivan Toney this summer, says manager Darren Ferguson.

Toney, 24, scored 26 goals this season, which was ended early on Tuesday after a formal vote by clubs.

Peterborough had wanted to complete the campaign and dropped out of the play-off places on points per game.

"We'll have to see how the market is affected but I'm hoping that we get good money for Ivan, which we probably should do," Ferguson said.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I'm lucky that I've got good owners and we won't be too affected [by coronavirus], whereas other clubs will be very affected and in fact I think some clubs will be going into administration from this."

Speaking before the January transfer window, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said a League One record fee - eclipsing the £11m paid by Everton for Ademola Lookman in 2017 - would be needed to prise former Newcastle and Northampton striker Toney away.