George Floyd death: Tokmac Nguen 'shocked' by T-shirt reprimand

Nguen signed for Ferencvaros in 2019 from Norwegian side Stromsgodset

Ferencvaros winger Tokmac Nguen says he is "angry" and "shocked" after being reprimanded by the Hungarian Football Federation for making an anti-racism statement.

Kenya-born Nguen unveiled a 'Justice for George Floyd' T-shirt after scoring at Puskas Akademia on Sunday.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer on 25 May.

"It was a very important message and I'm standing by it," said Nguen.

Speaking to BBC World Service's World Football programme, Nguen said he would do it again "because this is something that I really stand by and this is something that I really take personally".

"I don't feel it's right that just because I play football, I can't say what I feel," he added.

"You're supposed to only play football. You're supposed to do your job on the field.

"They don't want you to have an opinion because of the politics."

On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho also unveiled a 'Justice for George Floyd' T-shirt after scoring against Paderborn.

Sancho and other Bundesliga players will face no further disciplinary action after making anti-racism statements.

Sancho's Dortmund team-mate Achraf Hakimi also wore a 'Justice for George Floyd' T-shirt, while Schalke's Weston McKennie wore a similar armband and Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach kneeled in tribute to Floyd after scoring.

Fifa, world football's governing body, has urged football associations to apply "common sense" and consider not sanctioning players demanding justice for Floyd during matches.