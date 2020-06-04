Greenock Morton expect October Championship start & streamed games

Morton's chief executive expects full crowds back at grounds such as Cappielow in the new year

Greenock Morton are planning for an October start to the Championship and hope to be able to stream games live, says chief executive Dave MacKinnon.

The broadcasts would be available to season-ticket holders and "potentially" subscribers for one-off games.

MacKinnon, who is not planning for full crowds at games until 2021, says a camera system will be installed into all second-tier grounds.

"The SPFL are finalising a resolution this week," MacKinnon said.

"We will be able to stream games out live to season-ticket holders and potentially to people that want to have a subscription for one day to view it."

Premiership clubs are planning to return to training next week with a view to an August restart.

MacKinnon told Morton's YouTube channel the Greenock club "have eight or nine players signed beyond 10 June" and want to extend contracts under furlough but are wary of the "financial risk".

"We must make sure that we eliminate that and ensure that we are in a position to extend players' contracts in the right manner," he explained. "It'll go right up to the wire."

SPFL clubs are being asked what it would take for them to support a 14-team Premiership for a period of five years, but Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says it should only be for two years.

MacKinnon indicated Morton would support a longer-term plan but believes restructuring for two years is "never going to happen".

"It does nothing for budgetary forecasting," he added. "The notion of having it short term is just a no go area."