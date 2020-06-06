Scottish Gossip: Defoe, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is calling on football authorities to do more to stamp out racism. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae says the Ibrox club need to make four key signings this summer to stop Celtic winning next season's Scottish Premiership and a tenth successive league title. (Sun)

Aberdeen will attempt to recruit former winger Jonny Hayes following his Celtic exit, despite the spiralling costs the Pittodrie club face associated with the coronavirus pandemic. (Sun)

Hearts owner Ann Budge's SPFL restructuring proposal of three leagues of 14 will not get enough support after a sixth club said they would not back it. (Sun)

The agreement for Sky to show live Scottish Premiership matches will allow the broadcaster to show 61 games in the first year of the contract. (Express)

Celtic have appointed BT Sport's production company Sunset + Vine to provide coverage around live streamed matches played behind closed doors to virtual season ticket holders. (Daily Record)

Now is not the right time for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer to leave the Scottish Premiership winners, says former club striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Callum McGregor believes Champions League group stage qualification must be a target for Celtic next season, as well as winning a tenth successive league title. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson has vowed to give his young players a chance in next season's Scottish Premiership. (Courier - subscription required)

Ex-McDiarmid Park defender Steven Anderson believes the club's former assistant manager Callum Davidson is the right man to replace Tommy Wright as St Johnstone boss. (Courier - subscription required)

Daryl Horgan is eager to regain a starting place for both Hibernian and Republic of Ireland when football returns. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, who has been linked with Rangers, has been offered four times his current wage to join Galatasaray. (Mail)