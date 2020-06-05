Teenager Charlie Lindsay keen to impress 'hero' Steven Gerrard after signing for Rangers

Media playback is not supported on this device Best, Gerrard and Ibrox dreams - Lindsay on Rangers move

Belfast teenager Charlie Lindsay wants to go from having breakfast with Steven Gerrard to playing for him in front of 50,000 supporters at Ibrox.

The 16-year-old has just signed a three-year professional contract with the Glasgow giants after impressing for years in their youth ranks.

Gers boss Gerrard is a boyhood hero of Lindsay's and the youngster believes he shares the former Liverpool captain's obsession for football.

"He is so humble," Lindsay said.

"I had breakfast with him at the club one day and he is brilliant, a really nice guy. The first time I met him he just shook my hand, looked me in the eye and made me feel so comfortable.

"What a player he was. He is an absolute legend, but you wouldn't think that when you meet him. I had a really good chat with him and really enjoyed it.

"I heard him say in an interview once that you have to be obsessed to be a footballer and that is how I try to live my life. It's still hard to believe that I have signed for him - I now just can't wait to get over there and get working with him."

As well as Gerrard, youth international Lindsay is also keen to work with Rangers midfielder Steven Davis and plans to glean as many tips from the Northern Ireland captain as possible.

"I've had a five-minute chat with him previously and just hope to get as much access to him as I can," he continued. "I know that his help and advice could take my game to the next level."

'I want to be the best I can every day'

Lindsay was 15 years, five months and 24 days old when he made his Glentoran first-team debut

A midfielder who is also comfortable playing out wide, Lindsay has been on Rangers' radar for some time, winning the Super Cup NI with them last summer and being named player of the tournament at the recent Alkass International Cup in Qatar, which featured Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

In September, then 15, he became the youngest player ever to play for Glentoran when he came on as substitute at the Oval in the east Belfast club's County Antrim Shield victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

Lindsay, who comes from the same Cregagh estate as George Best, is determined to force his way into the first-team squad at Ibrox, though has not set himself any time deadlines.

"I had a few other clubs showing interest, but I knew right from the first time I went over to Rangers that they were the team for me," he continued.

"Signing for them is a dream come true - I grew up as a Rangers fan. I never once felt like a trialist over there and just knew I would join them if they ever made an offer.

"I can't wait to go over there and push myself to my limits, and try and get as far as I can in the game. Hopefully one day I will walk out in front of 50,000 people at Ibrox.

"But it is a marathon, not a sprint. I will start with the Under-18 squad and hopefully I can progress into the Under-20 development squad from there.

"Then if I keep working hard I could make the first-team. I know it could be a long way off, but I just want to be the best I can every day, both on and off the pitch."

'Dad still thinks he's better than me'

I never thought I'd break the record - Lindsay

While Rangers is very much the future for Lindsay, he is grateful for the support he has had from Glentoran - even if if he wasn't aware at the time of the significance of that debut appearance in September.

"I've played for Glentoran since I was seven and they have really looked after me, pushing me up through the age groups and helping me become a better player," he explained.

"To finally make my debut for them at 15 was crazy, I was so proud of myself, though it was only after the game in the changing room that one of the other players told me I had broken the record."

Lindsay was also keen to praise the role Rangers scout Phil Cowen has played in his move, as well as thanking his family for their support.

"My family are a great support to me - my mum, dad and my sister have been my biggest influences, keeping me focused and making sure I stay humble," he added.

"I've lost count of the number of times my dad has taken me to the park to work on my game from when I was young until now - he still thinks he is better than me."

Craig Mulholland, Head of Academy at Rangers, said that Lindsay "is a player who has been a priority for us for some time and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers".

He added: "Charlie was identified initially by our excellent scout in Northern Ireland, Phil Cowen, and having watched him many times it is clear his attributes fit the characteristics we look for in a Rangers player.

"He is quick, aggressive and loves to make runs beyond strikers to break the back line and has great finishing ability. Perhaps his biggest quality however is his single minded desire to improve, his obsession to be the best and a focussed maturity rarely found in one so young."