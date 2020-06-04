Irish Premiership: Midfielder Stephen Lowry signs new one-year contract with Coleraine

February's League Cup win was a first senior medal with Coleraine for Lowry (left)

Midfielder Stephen Lowry has signed a new one-year contract with Coleraine.

The 33-year-old is in his second spell at the Showgrounds and has scored 37 goals in 247 appearances for the club.

Lowry, who won the Irish Premiership title with Linfield, scored a penalty in the Bannsiders' League Cup final victory over Crusaders in February.

"The club is in a really good place at the moment, with really good players. I enjoy being part of the team and want that to continue," said Lowry.

"I am close to the club and staying suits everything I am doing in my life at the minute."

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney described Lowry as an outstanding and consistent player.

"It was well-documented that we didn't want Stephen to leave the club in the first place, but despite getting a year or two older, he has maintained the same weight and still plays like a 25 or 26-year-old," Kearney told the club's website.

"He is like a fine wine, is getting better with age and he sets a great example to all. Stephen is a great guy, he is well liked and we are delighted to have him at the club."

The Irish League season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus crisis, with Coleraine second in the table, four points behind leaders Linfield.