Cymru Premier: New Saints sign forward Louis Robles from Bala Town

Louis Robles
Louis Robles began his career as a youngster at Liverpool and has also played for Wigan and Grimsby

Forward Louis Robles has joined The New Saints from Cymru Premier rivals Bala Town for the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool-born Robles scored 11 goals for Bala during the truncated 2019-20 campaign having joined at the start of the season.

"I'm very happy to join The New Saints," the 23-year-old said.

"After speaking with Scott (Ruscoe, New Saints manager) on several occasions, I knew it was the right move for me, and I want to thank him."

Ben Clark, Dean Ebbe, Blaine Hudson, Jamie Mullan, Danny Redmond, Connor Roberts, Jon Routledge and Simon Spender have signed new contracts to remain at Park Hall.

