Premier League: Five substitutes approved for rest of 2019-20 season

Premier League teams have been permitted three substitutions since the 1994-95 season

Premier League teams will be able to make five substitutions, rather than three, in each match to the end of the season after clubs approved new rules.

Teams will also be able to name nine substitutes instead of the usual seven.

Football's international law-makers gave competitions the option of increasing substitutes to protect player welfare on the sport's resumption.

Premier League football will return on 17 June after a three-month absence.

While each team can make five substitutions, each team will still only have three opportunities to make changes throughout the match in order to minimise disruption to the game

The International Football Association Board said in May that the temporary changes had been made for interrupted 2019-20 competitions as "matches may be played in a condensed period in different weather conditions, both of which could have impacts on player welfare".

Concerns had been raised about the reduced preparation time that players have had before the season's resumption with Premier League teams only returning to contact training at the end of May.

Newcastle club doctor Paul Catterson told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday that he was expecting more injuries as the intensity of training increased.