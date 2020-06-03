Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension

Leighton Baines has made six appearances in this campaign so far

Everton have offered left-back Leighton Baines a one-year extension to his contract.

The 35-year-old, who has 30 England caps, has been at the club since 2007 when he joined from Wigan for £6m.

The new deal would allow Baines to conclude his career at a club for whom he has made 390 appearances.

Although he has played only three times under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian praised Baines' off-field contribution earlier this season.

After Baines played in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in March, Ancelotti said: "It's important to have him the next season.

"He shows a fantastic attitude in training and games, he's really important for us. He's still a good player, but also he has the experience and personality for the squad."

In total, Baines has made six appearances this campaign with Lucas Digne the preferred choice at left-back.