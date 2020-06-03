Bohemians admit to 'error' as two groups of three players train at same venue

The Premier Division has been suspended since March

Bohemians have admitted it was an "error" for two groups of three of their players and a coach to have trained at the same venue in Dublin.

The Premier Division club was reacting after a video of the players training at Fr Collins Park was shared on social media.

While admitting the error, Bohs said a distance of 20 metres was maintained between the groups at all times.

"We wish to clarify the circumstances," a club statement said on Wednesday.

It continued: "Compliant with [FAI] guidelines, Bohemians players have, since Monday 18 May, on six separate days, met in groups of three in public parks around the city.

"These groups of players were assembled in a way that respects the 5km travel rule that remains in place, while strict measures, which can be seen below, were put in place to enable this to happen in a safe manner.

"These measures include players travelling to location on their own, players maintaining social-distancing, while procedures were put in place for the use and sanitisation of any equipment used.

"The video now in circulation shows two groups at Fr Collins Park in Donaghmede. While it was an error to have two groups at the same venue at the same time, a distance of 20 metres was maintained between the two groups at all times.

"All club stakeholders involved have agreed that there will only be one group of three plus one coach per park/location until the FAI's agreed date for the club to return to collective training on Monday 8 June."

Bohemians players and staff, along with those at Derry City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, were tested last week by the FAI for coronavirus and all tests returned negative.

The four Premier Division clubs, who have qualified for Europe, are due to take part in mini tournament which is planned for July.