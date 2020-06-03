Football Association of Ireland board to proceed with restructuring plans

The FAI received a bailout from the Irish Government earlier this year

The Football Association of Ireland board has said it will proceed with its plans to develop a strategy for the restructuring of the governing body.

The FAI said it would be "supported by the required constitutional reform for the benefit of everyone involved in football in Ireland".

An FAI crisis last year led to chief executive John Delaney's departure.

Financial woes then led to the FAI board agreeing a financial rescue package from the Irish government.

Earlier this week, an FAI senior council member told Fifa and Uefa that the Republic of Ireland governing body is now subject to outside interference after being bailed out by the government.

Schools' representative Nixon Morton says the FAI faces the prospect of being the only one of Fifa's 200-plus affiliates subject to outside control.

His concerns about the memorandum of understanding agreed with the government include the requirement that six FAI board members - half its composition - must be appointed from outside the governing body.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the FAI board said it is "further committed to regaining the trust of the public and the key stakeholders who are supporting the Association to help them achieve that plan".

"The board are further committed to implementing the highest standards of corporate governance and will ensure that all those involved in the game of football will be represented democratically in any future structure.

"The board of the FAI is available to engage in dialogue with any stakeholder with constructive input during this process, in the interest of developing and promoting the game in Ireland.

"The board will continue to work on charting a safe return to football and completing the process for the appointment of a CEO."