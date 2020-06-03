Coronavirus: Premier League confirms one positive result in latest testing round

One person has been confirmed positive for coronavirus after 1,197 players and staff were checked in the latest round of testing, the Premier League says.

The league said the person will self-isolate for seven days.

There have now been five rounds of testing for Covid-19, and the total of positive results has increased to 13 from 5,079 tests.

Premier League players and staff are currently tested twice a week, with the league set to resume on 17 June.

More to follow.