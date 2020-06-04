Joey Pelupessy: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder signs new contract for 2020-21

Joey Pelupessy has played 17 times for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship club for the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old joined the Owls from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in January 2018 and has made 71 appearances.

Pelupessy began his career with FC Twente before going on to help Heracles reach the Europa League.

Meanwhile, defender Osaze Urhoghide has also signed a 12-month contract extension to keep him with the club.

Urhoghide, 19, joined Wednesday in January and has gone on to make four appearances, including their FA Cup win against Premier League side Brighton.