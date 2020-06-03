Saul Niguez: Midfielder announces 'new club' - and it's not in the Premier League

This man has trolled a lot of people

It turns out Saul Niguez is staying put…

After days of speculation, the Atletico Madrid midfielder has put us all out of our misery and finally announced his 'new club'. But all is not as it seems.

He's had a lot of fans - perhaps primarily Manchester United supporters - on tenterhooks, since he posted this cryptic message on Sunday.

That teaser sent Twitter into a bit of a flurry of gossip.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with United persistently in recent seasons, so you might have forgiven some of the denizens of Greater Manchester for pricking their ears.

But here's the story: It looks as if he and his brother Aaron, who plays for Malaga, are setting up their own football academy in Spain.

Club Costa City will be based in their hometown of Elche and, as Saul explained via Instagram live on Wednesday, will be a grassroots project, made up of around 30 teams and 500 players aged four to 18.

Saul, reported in Spanish newspaper AS, said: "The priority of Club Costa City is the comprehensive training of players with the aim of generating healthy habits in them, as well as sports and educational training through the great values that sport brings to society."

Atletico Madrid said: "We know how excited you are, and when things are done with this much excitement, they always turn out well. Good luck on your new adventure."

Meanwhile, over in Manchester, some fans are not happy, while others are perhaps disappointed, but not surprised.

And they're not the only ones who may have been holding out a bit of hope - this Sunday League team in Leamington were interested too...

Bad news for the Warwickshire amateur football scene. Good news for Spanish academy kids...