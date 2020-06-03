Carla Humphrey: Bristol City midfielder signs new two-year deal to 2022

Carla Humphrey has been sidelined since December with a foot injury

Bristol City midfielder Carla Humphrey has signed a new two-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 23-year-old joined the Robins from Arsenal in 2017 and her new deal extends her stay until 2022.

"Her versatility is such an asset to the squad and she brings so much to the group with her attitude and work ethic," said manager Tanya Oxtoby.

Humphrey added: "I thoroughly enjoy working with Tanya, who has helped me improve many aspects of my game."