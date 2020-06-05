Chelsea named Women's Super League champions, Liverpool relegated

Chelsea previously won the WSL title in the 2015 and 2017-18 seasons

Chelsea have been named winners of the Women's Super League title on a points-per-game ratio, while Liverpool have been relegated.

When the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Chelsea were one point behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Aston Villa, who were top of the Championship, will replace the WSL's bottom club Liverpool next season.

The Reds said they are "disappointed" with how the season has been concluded.

It was decided on 25 May that the season would end with immediate effect, with 45 games outstanding in the WSL and 36 in the Championship.

The Football Association board reached a "majority decision" to decide final positions on a "basic points-per-game basis", with promotion and relegation "determined on sporting merit".

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are the only other two clubs to change positions in the top flight compared to how the table looked at the time of the suspension, with Everton moving above Spurs into sixth place.

Chelsea and Manchester City will be England's representatives in next season's Women's Champions League.

Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, said: "I would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout this period. They have played a crucial role in helping to shape the decision-making process, with the welfare of the players and clubs first and foremost.

"I would also like to congratulate the players, coaches and staff of Chelsea and Aston Villa. Although the 2019-20 season has been prematurely curtailed, it has been a hard-fought campaign and their success is well deserved, with the outcome based on sporting merit.

An FA statement added that it will "work with the clubs and our stakeholders across football to plan for next season", and hope to announce a target start date for the 2020-21 season soon.

It is still not known if this season's Women's FA Cup, which had reached the quarter-final stage, will be concluded, with further discussions planned for later this month.

More to follow.