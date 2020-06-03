Rhian Brewster: Swansea set to extend loan from Liverpool

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea on loan from Liverpool in the 2020 January transfer window

Swansea City are finalising a deal to extend striker Rhian Brewster's loan deal from Liverpool until the end of the protracted Championship season.

It would make Brewster, 20, available for the Swans' remaining nine games, with fixtures set to resume on 20 June.

Swansea have already secured extensions for Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman and Watford defender Ben Wilmot.

Agreements with Chelsea for midfielder Connor Gallagher and centre-back Marc Guehi are also expected.

Talks with the Premier League side over the pair continue, as do discussions with Swiss side Basel over winger Aldo Kalulu, but all six have been training at the club before the proposed return to action.

Steve Cooper's side are 11th in the Championship, three points off the play-off places.

England Under-21 forward Brewster scored four goals in 11 appearances for Swansea before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, having joined the club for the rest of the campaign in January.

Wilmot, 20, and 23-year-old Woodman - current and former England U21 internationals respectively - both signed season-long loans at the south Wales club last summer.

Gallagher signed in January until the end of the campaign after Chelsea ended the 20-year-old's loan spell at Charlton, while fellow England U21 player Guehi, 19, followed him from Stamford Bridge.

The loan deals had originally covered the period until the final games of the Championship season, but clubs have allowed this to be extended to cover the delay that could now see the season finish at the end of July.