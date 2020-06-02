Southend United given suspended points deduction for late payment of wages

Southend United took 19 points from their 35 League One matches before the season was suspended in March

Southend United have been given a suspended three-point penalty and fined £7,500 for breaching EFL regulations.

The League One club were referred to an independent disciplinary commission over late payments to players in December 2019 and February 2020, as well as fielding an ineligible player against Lincoln City in February.

The Shrimpers accepted all charges.

The points deduction has been suspended for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign and first six months of 2020-21.

Southend were second from bottom of the third tier when elite football in England was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

It remains uncertain if or how the League One season will finish, with clubs set to discuss the EFL's recommended framework for a curtailed season on Monday.