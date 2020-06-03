Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Kamberi, Hibernian, Rangers, Celtic, Weissman

Businessman James Anderson is to give the SPFL £4.75m to assist clubs during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sun)

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi is being targeted by clubs from five different countries. (Sun)

Calvin Miller is willing to listen to all offers as he continues his recovery from injury as a free agent after leaving Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic could move for Wolfsberger striker Shon Weissman if Odsonne Edouard leaves Glasgow. (Scotsman)

Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, 34, acknowledges he is taking a risk leaving Kilmarnock and says he would be interested in returning to Hearts. (Scotsman)

Scotland's oldest club Queen's Park, who recently turned professional, will back Hearts' reconstruction plans. (Herald - subscription required)

Bringing Jonny Hayes back to Pittodrie would be a good move for Aberdeen, says former captain Willie Miller. (Evening Express)

Fourteen players, including captain Carl Tremarco, will leave Inverness Caledonian Thistle after their contracts expired. (Press and Journal)

Celtic captain Scott Brown does not believe the new season starting amid social distancing measures will affect his side's push for 10 titles in a row. (Record)

The SPFL and Sky have held talks about equipping clubs to stream matches behind closed doors to season ticket holders. (Record)

Rangers have not closed the door on signing Florian Kamberi from Hibernian, following the forward's loan spell with the Ibrox club earlier this year. (Record)

Shaun Rooney will aim to have a similar impact at St Johnstone as his former Inverness CT team-mate Jamie McCart, says caretaker manager Alex Cleland. (Courier)

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has criticised rival clubs for not retaining out of contract players on furlough amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. (Courier)