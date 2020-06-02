Linfield: Rohan Ferguson and Rory Currie end loan spells

Rohan Ferguson helped Linfield to the top of the Irish Premiership table before it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Rohan Ferguson and Rory Currie have left Irish Premiership leaders Linfield after the conclusion of their loan deals.

Ferguson, who was released by Motherwell last month, has been virtually ever-present in the Linfield goal this season.

It means David Healy will be without his first-choice goalkeeper should the Irish League season resume.

Currie joined the club in January and has also been released by Hearts.

Despite leaving their respective Scottish clubs, Healy said both players were optimistic of getting a full-time deal in Scotland or England.

"It's sad that they didn't get to see out the season with us and their time with us was prematurely ended because of the unprecedented circumstances that everyone has found themselves in," Healy told the club's website.

"I want to thank them both for their contribution to our efforts this season and wish them well in their future endeavours."

The Blues have been linked with Coleraine goalkeeper Chris Johns as a potential replacement for Ferguson.