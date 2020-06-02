Lee Feeney: Former Rangers and Linfield striker appointed manager of Bangor

Feeney, who has managed junior side Banbridge Rangers, finished his Irish Premiership playing career with Newry City

Former Rangers and Linfield striker Lee Feeney has been appointed as the new manager of Premier Intermediate League side Bangor.

Feeney, who had a short spell as a player at Bangor, was assistant manager to his cousin Warren Feeney at Ards last season.

He also played for Glenavon and Newry City, as well as having a stint at Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland

"I'm very proud to get the job at Bangor," he told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to the difficult challenge ahead. My first objective is to get the club promoted back to the Championship, but I'm distinctly aware that the Premier Intermediate League is tough and the team will need to fight for every point in order to make promotion a reality.

"I would like to thank the board for their belief in me and I'm highly motivated to ensure we all succeed at Bangor."

John Douglas, also played for Linfield and Rangers, will be Feeney's assistant at the Seasiders, who were sitting fourth in the PIL table before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.