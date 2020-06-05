Premier League fixtures: BBC to show Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Norwich v Everton

Media playback is not supported on this device What Match of the Day looked like the last time BBC broadcast the top flight in 1988

The BBC will broadcast Bournemouth v Crystal Palace and Norwich v Everton as the first two of its four free-to-air Premier League games.

It is the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that games will have been shown live by the BBC.

The Premier League will resume on 17 June after a 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fixture list, including kick-off times, for the first 32 matches after the restart has been announced.

All remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

The BBC will show Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on 20 June at 19:45 BST, followed by Norwich v Everton on 24 June at 18:00, and then two matches yet to be confirmed.

As well as the four live games, there will be additional Match of the Day highlights programmes.

The first match back will see Aston Villa face Sheffield United on 17 June, before Manchester City host Arsenal later the same evening.

Sky Sports will make 25 of the remaining top-flight matches free to air, including the Merseyside derby at 19:00 on 21 June. Amazon Prime's four matches will also be broadcast for free.

The last time a live, top-flight league football match was broadcast on the BBC was during the 1987-88 season.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport will also provide live radio commentaries for all the remaining matches, while BT Sport will show the first Saturday 15:00 Premier League match to be broadcast live in the UK when Brighton take on Arsenal on 20 June.

Which games can I watch for free?

Here is the full list games and where you can watch them.

All BBC And Amazon Prime fixtures are free to air, along with selected Sky Sports games that will be shown on Pick. All kick-off times are BST.

Wednesday, 17 June: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports. Manchester City v Arsenal (20:15), Sky Sports.

Friday, 19 June: Norwich v Southampton (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Tottenham v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports.

Saturday, 20 June: Watford v Leicester City (12:30), BT Sport. Brighton v Arsenal (15:00), BT Sport. West Ham v Wolves (17:30), Sky Sports. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (19:45), BBC.

Sunday, 21 June: Newcastle v Sheffield United (14:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Aston Villa v Chelsea (16:15), Sky Sports. Everton v Liverpool (19:00), Sky Sports and Pick.

Monday, 22 June: Manchester City v Burnley (20:00), Sky Sports.

Tuesday, 23 June: Leicester v Brighton (18:00), Sky Sports. Tottenham v West Ham (20:15), Sky Sports.

Wednesday, 24 June: Manchester United v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Newcastle v Aston Villa (18:00), BT Sport. Norwich v Everton (18:00), BBC. Wolves v Bournemouth (18:00), BT Sport. Liverpool v Crystal Palace (20:15), Sky Sports.

Thursday, 25 June: Burnley v Watford (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Southampton v Arsenal (18:00), Sky Sports. Chelsea v Manchester (20:15), BT Sport.

Saturday, 27 June: Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30), BT Sport.

Sunday, 28 June: Watford v Southampton (16:30), Sky Sports and Pick.

Monday, 29 June: Crystal Palace v Burnley (20:00), Amazon Prime.

Tuesday, 30 June: Brighton v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports and Pick.

Wednesday, 1 July: Bournemouth v Newcastle (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Arsenal v Norwich (18:00), BT Sport. Everton v Leicester (18:00), Sky Sports. West Ham v Chelsea (20:15), Sky Sports.

Thursday, 2 July: Sheffield United v Tottenham (18:00), Sky Sports. Manchester City v Liverpool (20:15), Sky Sports.

