Ebbsfleet United appoint Dennis Kutrieb as their new manager

Ebbsfleet United were in the relegation zone when clubs voted to end the National League season early

Ebbsfleet United have appointed Dennis Kutrieb as their new manager.

The 40-year-old had led Tennis Borussia Berlin to the top of the fifth tier of German football before the season was halted because of coronavirus.

Kutrieb replaces Kevin Watson after he left when his contract ended in May.

Fleet were 21st in the table when clubs voted to end the season early but there has not been confirmation on whether any clubs will be relegated from the National League.

Kutrieb told the club website: "For me this is a logical step in my career.

"The opportunity to create the same results and progression in the competitive English system as I have enjoyed in Germany is something I am very ambitious to do."