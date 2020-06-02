Curtis Davies: Derby County defender shares his new-look routine for training

Curtis Davies joined Derby County from Hull City in the summer of 2017

After more than two months away from their clubs, footballers in the Championship last week returned to training.

But not as they've ever known it before.

As teams in the second tier continue to build towards their provisional restart date of 20 June, players are having to adapt to a new way of operating within the parameters set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At 19:00 BST on Tuesday, Kelly Cates will be hosting a BBC Radio 5 Live special looking at what football will look like when it resumes.

One of the guests on the show, Derby County defender Curtis Davies, has outlined his new training regime.

08:15

The first thing I need to do after waking up is log on to the club's benchmark app, where we fill in our symptoms. We fill in our quality of sleep, length of sleep, temperature. Is there any loss of taste or smell?

The idea is to check if there are any symptoms before you even arrive at the training ground. It needs to be completed by 8.30am in order for any player to train. If you don't do it, you're not allowed to train.

09:00

I'm leaving in my training kit as there are no changing facilities available at the training ground. I've got my own boots, my own kit, my own heart rate monitor and GPS vest.

You go in in your own kit, home in your own kit and wash your own kit, so you're keeping yourself as safe as possible.

09:40

On arrival we have our temperature taken by one of the physios, who wears gloves and a mask. He takes everyone's temperature.

Once that's OK, we go to colour-coded car park spaces and colour-coded pitches. The idea is you stay within your colour code all day, so we have a track and trace method that means if anyone were to get the virus, it's limited to a number of players.

But our car park is also spaced out with two spaces each side of each car, so no one can open doors on to each other and get too close to one another.

You have to wait in your car until training starts and then you're escorted to the pitch.

11:40

I'm back in my car. We trained for about 70 minutes. Training consisted of a few ball drills, followed by runs, followed by ball drills, followed by runs.

It's just reintroduction stuff, getting used to twisting and turning again. Now, after having a stretch and a drink, I jump in my car ready to go home again.

12:30

I've just arrived home via the back door. We've been told to be extra cautious by taking off kit we've worn outside the house if possible, get straight in the shower and then you can go about your day.