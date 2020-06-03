Megan Wynne: Wales midfielder to leave Tottenham after third spell at club

Megan Wynne also played for Wales at U17 and U19 level

Wales midfielder Megan Wynne will leave Tottenham at the end her current contract alongside Sophie Mclean, Chloe Morgan and Coral-Jade Haines.

Wynne has finished her third stint at the club having spent the last five months of her tenure on loan at Bristol City.

Having joined Spurs on loan in 2013 and again in 2016, Wynne signed permanently in the summer of 2018 following a spell at Millwall Lionesses.

Wynne made 45 appearances for Spurs.

The 27-year-old scored her first goal for Wales in the 2-0 win over Estonia in Wrexham in March 2020.