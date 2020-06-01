Adrienne Jordan exits Birmingham City to join OL Reign in USA

Adrienne Jordan
Adrienne Jordan played every minute of Birmingham's WSL matches during the 2019-20 season

Adrienne Jordan has left Birmingham City to join OL Reign, formerly known as Seattle Reign, in her native USA.

The 26-year-old full-back’s deal with Blues was due to end this summer having joined from Atalanta last season.

Jordan made 18 appearances, scoring once for Birmingham, including playing every minute of their Women’s Super League campaign.

The USA Under-23 international has already joined up with NWSL club Reign for their pre-season camp in Montana.

