Partick Thistle: Ross Docherty signs from Ayr as six players agree extensions

Captain Ross Docherty leaves Ayr after almost 150 appearances in five years

Partick Thistle have signed midfielder Ross Docherty and utilised the government's furlough scheme to extend six players' deals until 30 June.

Docherty, who agreed a two-year pre-contract in December, ends a five-season spell at second-tier Ayr United.

He is reunited with manager Ian McCall who hailed the 27-year-old as a "fine footballer" and a "winner".

Chief executive Gerry Britton says it is "right" to give short extensions to those soon to be out of contract.

The six unnamed players' deals were due to end between 31 May and 10 June, with Britton insisting the club "are continuing to reserve our right to look after our own while they are still our own".

Thistle will play in Scottish League One last season after being controversially relegated on a points-per-game average from the curtailed Championship.