SPFL hold 'positive discussion' with potential investor James Anderson

The SPFL says it held a "positive discussion" on Monday morning with James Anderson over his "extremely generous" offer of financial support.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster and chairman Murdoch MacLennan had talks with the businessman, whose proposal is intended to help all 42 clubs amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Hearts owner Ann Budge told BBC Scotland on Saturday she had lined up "philanthropists" keen to invest.

More to follow.