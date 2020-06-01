Lennie Lawrence: Newport County lose management consultant to struggling Stevenage

Lennie Lawrence and Michael Flynn helped Newport avoid relegation from the Football League in 2017

Newport County management consultant Lennie Lawrence has left the League Two club to join struggling Stevenage.

Lawrence, 72, will assist manager Alex Revell in a similar role at the team currently at the foot of the EFL.

Lawrence leaves Newport having first arrived in March 2017 as part of manager Mike Flynn's coaching team.

He then worked alongside Flynn part-time during the Exiles' eye-catching displays in the FA Cup and 2018-19's run to League Two play-off final.

Flynn said: "I would like to thank Lennie for all the support and advice he has provided in the three years we have worked together.

"We have enjoyed some amazing times. I would like to wish him well for the future. He will always be a very valued friend to me".

Hertfordshire side Stevenage say Lawrence will take up his role upon "either the recommencement of the 2019-20 season or the start of the 2020-21 season".

League Two clubs have already indicated they wish to end the season, with the final decision set to come in a meeting on Monday, 8 June.

On the appointment, Boro chairman Phil Wallace said: "Lennie is one of the most experienced individuals in the game.

"We are delighted he's agreed to becoming involved day to day in the re-shaping of the first team, working with Alex and helping develop him as a young manager.

"Over the last decade Lennie has worked with and improved a number of successful managers including Paul Trollope, Dougie Freeman and Michael Flynn.

"We believe this appointment is a positive step in helping us rebuild to gain success on the pitch."