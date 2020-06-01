Steve Archibald: Scottish football 'land of opportunity' for investors

Steve Archibald was involved in a takeover of Airdrie in 2000 and led the club to the Challenge Cup

Scottish football is a "land of opportunity" for investors, says former Scotland striker Steve Archibald.

The SPFL have held a "positive discussion" with philanthropist James Anderson over an offer of support.

But Archibald, who was involved in a takeover of Airdrie in 2000, says some clubs are prime for investment.

"People can go in, build the club up, push through the leagues, then quickly come into television revenue and also work the transfer market," he said.

"You bring players in and sell them when you have replacements prepared. It isn't a difficult thing to do.

"I can't think of any other place that would be easier to invest not a hell of a lot of money and do something with a smaller club. But people don't seem to realise that."