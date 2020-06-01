Macclesfield Town: EFL brings further misconduct charges against League Two club

Macclesfield Town have already been deducted 11 points this season for previous rule breaches

Macclesfield Town have been issued with further misconduct charges by the English Football League, relating to the payment of salaries due in March.

The League Two club say they will be "appealing these charges vehemently".

Macclesfield have already been deducted 11 points this season as a result of previous charges, leaving them three points clear of bottom side Stevenage.

League Two clubs have indicated they wish to end the regular season at its current point because of coronavirus.

Macclesfield have twice been deducted points during the 2019-20 campaign:

December 2019: A 10-point deduction, with four suspended, for non-payment of salaries and failing to fulfil a fixture against Crewe. In March, this was reduced to a seven-point penalty with three suspended after Macclesfield appealed.

May 2020: A seven-point deduction for failing to play a match against Plymouth and non-payment of wages, including the suspended three points from the first case being applied to the second punishment.

An EFL statement said: "Macclesfield Town has been issued with further misconduct charges for alleged breaches of EFL regulations and will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission.

"The club has been charged with failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment dates due in March 2020, whilst also failing to act with utmost good faith in respect of matters with the EFL and for breaching an order, requirement, direction or instruction of the league."

Macclesfield said in a statement that they are "deeply surprised" by the charges.

The club also pointed to part of the independent panel's findings from their most recent hearing, which stated: "The commission should make it clear that it does not consider MTFC's tardiness (yet again) to pay the players' remuneration for March on time necessarily requires a further charge. Given its reasoning and conclusions as above, it would require strong persuasion to impose a yet further points deduction for any such breach."

Last week, the Silkmen Supporters' Trust confirmed it had provided a loan of £10,000 to help towards the payment of players' wages for April.

BBC Radio Manchester reports that wages for May were paid in full and on time.