Saul Niguez: Atletico Madrid midfielder teasing Twitter with 'new club' announcement

Niguez is leaving us all on read

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is being a big tease and the midfielder's cryptic messages have got Manchester United fans very excited.

On Sunday, the Spain international tweeted to say: "New club, I'll announce it in three days".

Since then, he's been doing a daily countdown, with his own branding.

Saul has long been linked with a move to Manchester United, even though his current Atletico contract ties him to the club until 2026 .

The 25-year-old has four goals in 34 appearances for Atletico this season and scored in the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 victory against Liverpool.

Earlier this year, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said of him: "I think in the next couple of years we'll be talking about him as one of the top, if not the top, midfielder in Europe".

With Paul Pogba reaching the last year of his United contact - although the club have an option to extend it until 2022 - some fans may be hoping that Saul is the man to replace the France midfielder.

Some are very excited...

Some are sceptical…

Others think it may have nothing to do with football…

Or competitive sports, for that matter…

If it does turn out that Saul is moving to a new club, then you could forgive his supporters in Madrid for being a bit miffed about the manner in which the news has been delivered. It wouldn't be the first time one of their stars had toyed with their emotions either.

Remember when Antoine Griezmann made a short documentary, called 'La Decision', to end speculation about his future and announce he would stay at Atletico? A year later he signed for Barcelona.

Anyway, in the meantime, alarms set for Wednesday…