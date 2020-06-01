Jake Taylor: Exeter City 'itching to get back' training during 'anxious time', says captain

Jake Taylor's Exeter were fourth in League Two when the season was suspended

Exeter City are "itching to get back" training despite any concerns about returning, says captain Jake Taylor.

Two people at the League Two club tested positive for coronavirus at the end of last week.

The squad returned to training on Monday, beginning preparations for a potential League Two play-off semi-final against Colchester United.

Asked if it was an anxious time, Taylor said: “It is, especially because everyone seems fit and healthy."

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, he continued: “It's pretty scary to know a couple of playing staff have tested positive.

"We wish them all the best, hopefully it's not too serious and they can come back as soon as possible."

On 15 May, League Two clubs indicated their desire to end the regular season at its current point because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL board has produced a recommended framework of how curtailed seasons will be concluded, which will be considered by clubs at a meeting on 8 June.

The framework sees final league places determined using an unweighted points-per-game method, with play-offs taking place.

Under that system, Exeter will finish fifth and face sixth-placed Colchester in the play-offs, while Cheltenham Town will play Northampton Town.

"It's an important time, it's a time nobody's ever been through before, and it's important to work as hard as we can for the next few weeks to see where it takes us," added Taylor.

"We're in a good position, we've got a fantastic opportunity ahead of us. It's important everyone rallies together and looks forward to going back to training, which I know this squad is itching to get back and get going again."

From the initial round of testing at League Two clubs on Thursday and Friday: