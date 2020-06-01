Shankland, Edouard, McGregor & Morelos in writers' award frame

Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland has joined Celtic's Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor, and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, in being nominated as the football writers' player of the year.

Neil Lennon of Celtic, Motherwell's Steven Robinson, Livingston's Gary Holt, and Dick Campbell of Arbroath will battle for the manager's prize.

And Ali McCann of St Johnstone, Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen, Hearts' Aaron Hickey and Motherwell's Allan Campbell are the young player of the year nominees.

The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.