Former international Matthew Jones takes Wales youth role

Matthew Jones was forced to retire through injury in 2004

Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named manager of a new Wales age-grade side.

The ex-Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder will take charge of Wales Under-18s, with the team expected to take part in new Uefa competitions.

The 39-year-old joins the Wales set-up having left his role with Swansea City's academy last month.

"I'm very proud to be making this step, it's a fantastic chance that I've been given," Jones said.

Llanelli-born Jones, who won 13 caps for Wales, was forced to retire at the age of 23 in 2004 because of knee and back injuries.

He subsequently spent five years with Swansea before being appointed by the Football Association of Wales (FAW), as part of a reshuffle among their age-grade coaches.

Wales Under-21s manager Robert Page moved up to become part of Ryan Giggs' senior side backroom in August 19 following the departure of Osian Roberts.

Fellow former Wales internationals Paul Bodin and Rob Edwards remain, supplemented by Jones' arrival for the new side.

"I feel so overwhelmed and so incredibly proud to be part of the international set-up," said Jones, who has previously worked with Wales' Under-16s.

"Knowing Ryan (Giggs), Rob Page, Paul (Bodin) and Rob Edwards, there's a wonderful working family that I'm going to be part of; not only are they excellent coaches in their own right but they're also wonderful people, creating a positive environment."

The FAW say more details on the new under-18 side will follow at a later date.