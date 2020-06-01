Danish Superliga
FC Midtjylland provide drive-in for return game against AC Horsens

Hundreds of cars containing fans at the FC Midtjylland v AC Horsens game
The car parks at FC Midtjylland's ground were full of cars containing fans watching the game with AC Horsens

You've heard of drive-in movies? Well then say hello to the drive-in football stadium.

With empty grounds greeting the return of Danish football, FC Midtjylland came up with a creative way of ensuring their fans were able to get close to the action while also remaining at a safe social distance for Monday's home game with AC Horsens.

Two big screens were set up in the stadium's car parks, with supporters invited to park up in their vehicles, tune in to the commentary on their radio and follow the match.

More than 2,000 parking spaces were made available for the game, the fifth to be played in the Danish Superliga since the sport returned to action last Thursday.

However, the home fans drove away disappointed, with league leaders Midtjylland surprisingly going down 1-0 to a 36th-minute Louka Prip goal.

The club remain 12 points clear at the top of the league, with one game to play before the championship round.

Here, the top six clubs split from the rest, carrying their points forward for a 10-game mini-league to decide the division's eventual winner.

Fans drive to the MCH Arena
There were vehicles of all shapes and sizes at the MCH Arena on Monday
Fans with bikes at FC Midtjylland
This included some fans on two wheels as opposed to four
Fans in a car at FC Midtjylland
Plenty had home colours on show
Limousine at FC Midtjylland
While some really pushed the boat out
AC Horsens
Louka Prip's goal meant the FC Midtjylland fans left disappointed

Line-ups

FC Midtjylland

  • 1Hansen
  • 6AnderssonSubstituted forCajusteat 78'minutes
  • 28Sviatchenko
  • 14Scholz
  • 29da SilvaSubstituted forDal Hendeat 64'minutes
  • 38Ogochukwu OnyekaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forNicolaisenat 79'minutes
  • 10da Silva Ferreira
  • 11Mabil
  • 36DreyerSubstituted forSimsirat 64'minutes
  • 34AndersonSubstituted forVibeat 58'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 9Kaba

Substitutes

  • 3Sparv
  • 5Dal Hende
  • 20Nicolaisen
  • 26Vibe
  • 31Andersen
  • 40Cajuste
  • 49Simsir

AC Horsens

  • 1Delac
  • 11NymannSubstituted forJensenat 87'minutes
  • 4Kiilerich
  • 33Ludwig
  • 5Lumb
  • 18Prip AndreassenSubstituted forDrostat 82'minutes
  • 14GemmerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMasovicat 87'minutes
  • 10Hansson
  • 19Thorsen
  • 12Frantsen
  • 44Brock-MadsenSubstituted forTherkildsenat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jensen
  • 7Therkildsen
  • 15Masovic
  • 17Drost
  • 21Gomez
  • 22Lansing
  • 29Kjaer
Referee:
Aydin Uslu

Match Stats

Home TeamFC MidtjyllandAway TeamAC Horsens
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 1st June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Midtjylland25202341142762
2FC Copenhagen25172642271553
3FC Nordsjælland25125848341441
4AGF Aarhus24125738261241
5Brøndby IF24123944341039
6Aalborg BK25115942301238
7Randers FC25105103833535
8Lyngby BK2594122840-1231
9AC Horsens2594122242-2031
10Odense Boldklub2486103128330
11SønderjyskE2468102941-1226
12Hobro IK2531392333-1022
13Esbjerg fB2546152141-2018
14Silkeborg IF2536162953-2415
