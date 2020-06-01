Timo Werner scores again in RB Leipzig win against Cologne

Timo Werner is the fifth player to score 15 away goals in a Bundesliga season

Timo Werner scored his 25th goal of the Bundesliga season as RB Leipzig kept pace with Borussia Dortmund in the race for a top-two finish by winning 4-2 in an entertaining game in Cologne.

The coveted forward took advantage of disastrous defending to score during a spell of three goals in seven minutes in a manic second half.

Leipzig remain two points behind Dortmund with five games remaining.

It was the first Bundesliga game to be played in June since 1995.

Cologne had taken an early lead through Jhon Cordoba, the striker hammering in a rebound after a shot against the post.

But Patrik Schick soon headed Leipzig level and Christopher Nkunku sent them in to half-time ahead with a lovely dinked finish from Konrad Laimer's fine pass.

Werner scored with ease when Cologne inexplicably left nobody back from their own corner and Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was able to catch the ball and send him clear on goal with a long punt downfield.

Anthony Modeste pulled a goal back with an excellent curler from 20 yards but Dani Olmo immediately made it 4-2 from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared.

Cologne were then awarded a penalty when Modeste went down, but referee Christian Dingert overturned his decision after a Video Assistant Referee monitor check.