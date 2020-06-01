Match ends, 1. FC Köln 2, RB Leipzig 4.
Timo Werner scores again in RB Leipzig win against Cologne
-
- From the section European Football
Timo Werner scored his 25th goal of the Bundesliga season as RB Leipzig kept pace with Borussia Dortmund in the race for a top-two finish by winning 4-2 in an entertaining game in Cologne.
The coveted forward took advantage of disastrous defending to score during a spell of three goals in seven minutes in a manic second half.
Leipzig remain two points behind Dortmund with five games remaining.
It was the first Bundesliga game to be played in June since 1995.
Cologne had taken an early lead through Jhon Cordoba, the striker hammering in a rebound after a shot against the post.
But Patrik Schick soon headed Leipzig level and Christopher Nkunku sent them in to half-time ahead with a lovely dinked finish from Konrad Laimer's fine pass.
Werner scored with ease when Cologne inexplicably left nobody back from their own corner and Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was able to catch the ball and send him clear on goal with a long punt downfield.
Anthony Modeste pulled a goal back with an excellent curler from 20 yards but Dani Olmo immediately made it 4-2 from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared.
Cologne were then awarded a penalty when Modeste went down, but referee Christian Dingert overturned his decision after a Video Assistant Referee monitor check.
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 2SchmitzSubstituted forMeréat 75'minutes
- 37LeistnerBooked at 30mins
- 5Czichos
- 34Katterbach
- 28Skhiri
- 14Hector
- 30KainzSubstituted forDrexlerat 58'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 20RexhbecajSubstituted forThielmannat 58'minutes
- 38JakobsSubstituted forTeroddeat 75'minutes
- 15CórdobaSubstituted forModesteat 24'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Höger
- 9Terodde
- 11Schindler
- 18Kessler
- 19Ehizibue
- 22Meré
- 24Drexler
- 27Modeste
- 29Thielmann
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 16Klostermann
- 5Upamecano
- 3Angelino
- 7Sabitzer
- 27LaimerSubstituted forAdamsat 59'minutes
- 25OlmoSubstituted forForsbergat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 18Nkunku
- 21SchickSubstituted forHaidaraat 68'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 8Haidara
- 10Forsberg
- 14Adams
- 17Lookman
- 19Wolf
- 28Mvogo
- 53Krauß
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 2, RB Leipzig 4.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jan Thielmann.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Angeliño.
Booking
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln).
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Toni Leistner (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Hand ball by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Dani Olmo.
Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Angeliño (RB Leipzig).
Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln).
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Jorge Meré replaces Benno Schmitz.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Simon Terodde replaces Ismail Jakobs.
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln).
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln).
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln).
VAR Decision: No Penalty 1. FC Köln.
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benno Schmitz (1. FC Köln).
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a fast break.