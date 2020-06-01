QPR 'appalled' by EFL plans for Championship return on 20 June

QPR are 12th in the Championship - six points from the play-offs and 11 clear of the bottom three

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos says the club is "appalled by" and "vehemently opposed" to the English Football League's plans for the Championship to return on 20 June.

Hoos says there was "absolutely no consultation" on the matter, claiming clubs learned of the news just before it came out at 21:00 BST on Sunday.

"I am absolutely stunned by this announcement," he added.

No Championship fixtures have been played since 8 March.

"Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors' working group by the divisional representatives - or anyone else in the Football League - regarding this matter," Hoos told the QPR website.

"Having spoken with our director of football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule."

The EFL - who have been contacted by the BBC for a response - said the 20 June date was "provisional" and "subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and government guidance is met".

There are 108 matches remaining, plus the play-off semi-finals and final.

"The players haven't even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks' time," Hoos said.

"I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

"We are absolutely appalled."

Players have been back in training since 25 May, initially while following social distancing guidelines, and full contact training will begin this week.