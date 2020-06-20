Vote: Which is the greatest European Championship goal?

Hal Robson-Kanu, Alan Shearer and Marco van Basten have all scored iconic Euros goals

BBC Sport is showing classic European Championship games throughout June in our Euros Rewind series - but who has scored the greatest goal?

There are superb solo efforts, brilliant team goals and nerveless finishes but which from our stellar list would you rank first?

We have come up with a shortlist of 12. You can watch each one below, then vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page, with the winner revealed here and on BBC One at 16:10 BST on Sunday, 28 June.

Let us know your selections at #bbcfootball and by sharing your list below:

Antonin Panenka - CZECHOSLOVAKIA v West Germany, 1976

Best Euros goals: Antonin Panenka - Czechoslovakia v West Germany 1974

Imagine how it would feel to win the European Championship in a shootout, against the might of the reigning world champions, with a dinked penalty against one of the world's best goalkeepers? The stuff of legend.

Step forward Antonin Panenka, the former Bohemians Prague midfielder who had ice running through his veins and will be forever synonymous with the delicate dink down the middle.

Ray Wilkins - ENGLAND v Belgium, 1980

Best Euros goals: Ray Wilkins - England v Belgium 1980

As central midfielders go, Ray Wilkins always appeared to have time in possession in the most chaotic of situations. So his unhurried, elegant goal against Belgium summed him up to a tee.

Collecting possession on the edge of the Belgium penalty area, he calmly lifted the ball over several onrushing defenders before casually flicking it over Belgian goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff.

Ronnie Whelan - REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v USSR, 1988

Best Euros goals: Ronnie Whelan - Republic of Ireland v USSR 1998

The best shinned effort ever? We'll leave that up to you to decide. Part of a talented but pragmatic Jack Charlton side, Ronnie Whelan's effort was a fusion of both.

From Mick McCarthy's long throw, Whelan dispatched a superb volley from 18 yards that flew into the top corner past the USSR's highly rated goalkeeper Rinat Dasaev. Irish fans of a certain age can still close their eyes and picture it now.

Marco van Basten - NETHERLANDS v USSR, 1988

Best Euros goals: Marco van Basten - Netherlands v USSR 1998

It's remarkable, really, that one of the most iconic moments in a major final came from an overhit cross.

Arnold Muhren's lofted pass appeared to have forced Marco van Basten too wide. What happened next was simply jaw-dropping, with the Dutch forward sensationally arcing a volley from a tight angle into the top left corner.

Tomas Brolin - SWEDEN v England, 1992

Best Euros goals: Tomas Brolin - Sweden v England 1992

While this game is often remembered for Gary Lineker's reaction to a substitution which brought the curtain down on his international career, who can forget the brilliance of Tomas Brolin?

Zipping through the England defence courtesy of a couple of one-twos, Barry Davies' memorable BBC commentary - "Brolin, Dahlin, Broliiiiin, brilliant!" captured the moment perfectly, as the ball nestled in the top right corner to send Graham Taylor's side home.

Paul Gascoigne - ENGLAND v Scotland, 1996

Best Euros goals: Paul Gascoigne - England v Scotland 1996

Results and an alcohol-related "dentist-chair" stunt had put the pressure firmly on Paul Gascoigne and England when this fixture rolled around.

But Gazza made his point with one of the Three Lions' finest goals, surging from midfield, lifting the ball over Colin Hendry and then planting a volley past Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram.

Karel Poborsky - CZECH REPUBLIC v Portugal, 1996

Best Euros goals: Karel Poborsky - Czech Republic v Portugal 1996

Karel Poborsky was a Premier League winner with Manchester United and also had fruitful spells with Slavia Prague, Benfica and Lazio.

However, his first international goal was arguably his finest moment, wriggling past a couple of Portuguese defenders before gloriously scooping the ball over goalkeeper Vitor Baia.

Alan Shearer - ENGLAND v Netherlands, 1996

Best Euros goals: Alan Shearer - England v Netherlands 1996

An outstanding team goal on a wonderful night for English football. Terry Venables' side were already two goals up in their crucial final group game when they delivered a goal of real beauty.

Steve McManaman and Gascoigne were both involved down the left before Teddy Sheringham unselfishly squared the ball to Alan Shearer, who duly hammered it into the top corner.

Maniche - PORTUGAL v Netherlands, 2004

Best Euros goals: Maniche - Portugal v Netherlands 2004

Maniche was one of the stars of Portugal's run to the Euro 2004 final. And his semi-final winner against the Netherlands underlined why.

Collecting Cristiano Ronaldo's quickly taken short corner, Maniche elected to have a pop at goal from the left corner of the box, with the ball curving into the top right corner past a stunned Edwin van der Sar.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - SWEDEN v France, 2012

Best Euros goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Sweden v France 2012

While Sweden exited Euro 2012 at the group stage, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's acrobatic volley in their win over France did at least provide a moment to savour.

Ibrahimovic displayed exemplary technique as he took off and met Sebastian Larsson's right-wing cross with a stunning finish that found the bottom left corner from 18 yards.

Xherdan Shaqiri - SWITZERLAND v Poland, 2016

Best Euros goals: Xherdan Shaqiri - Switzerland v Poland 2016

When you score an overhead kick from 18 yards, you would hope it would be enough to get your team into the quarter-finals.

Sadly that wasn't the case for Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri but his goal against Poland did help to illuminate the tournament.

Hal Robson-Kanu - WALES v Belgium, 2016

Best Euros goals: Hal Robson-Kanu - Wales v Belgium 2016

This was the moment that Wales reached dreamland, as Hal Robson-Kanu - a player who had been operating in English football's second tier - set them on course for the semi-final.

Expertly taking down Aaron Ramsey's cross, Robson-Kanu channelled his inner Johan Cruyff with a turn that bamboozled two Belgium defenders before sweeping an effort past an equally bewildered Thibaut Courtois.

