Arbroath: Stadium 'broken into and vandalised'

Arbroath are appealing for information after their ground was "broken into and vandalised" on Saturday evening.

Officials found graffiti sprayed across the pitch as well as on doors and a wall at the Gayfield ground.

The Scottish Championship club believe the incident happened at around 22:00 on Saturday.

"If you have any CCTV of the local area we would love if you could take the time to review it," the club posted on their official Twitter account.

"Our good friends and neighbours Tutties Neuk have had their windows spray-painted as well.

"We have been working so hard to make our iconic stadium the very best we can offer home and away supporters and then this happens.

"If you have any information please pass it on the police."