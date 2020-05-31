SC Paderborn 1-6 Borussia Dortmund: England's Jadon Sancho scores hat-trick on return

From the section

Only Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have had more goal involvements (goals or assists) than 20-year-old Jadon Sancho since August 2018

England's Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick on his first start since the Bundesliga resumed as Borussia Dortmund thrashed bottom club Paderborn.

After an uneventful first half, Thorgan Hazard put Dortmund ahead with a tap-in before Sancho slotted home his first goal since 29 February.

Sancho added the third after Uwe Hunemeier's penalty reduced the deficit before Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer made it 5-1.

Sancho got his third in stoppage time.

More to follow.

Sancho revealed a 'Justice for George Floyd' T-Shirt after scoring against Paderborn. Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May