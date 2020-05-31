Match ends, SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 6.
SC Paderborn 1-6 Borussia Dortmund: England's Jadon Sancho scores hat-trick on return
-
- From the section European Football
England's Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick on his first start since the Bundesliga resumed as Borussia Dortmund thrashed bottom club Paderborn.
After an uneventful first half, Thorgan Hazard put Dortmund ahead with a tap-in before Sancho slotted home his first goal since 29 February.
Sancho added the third after Uwe Hunemeier's penalty reduced the deficit before Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer made it 5-1.
Sancho got his third in stoppage time.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Paderborn
- 17Zingerle
- 25DrägerBooked at 82mins
- 5Strohdiek
- 2Hünemeier
- 29CollinsBooked at 60mins
- 13Schonlau
- 22Antwi-AdjeiSubstituted forJastrzembskiat 83'minutes
- 39VasiliadisSubstituted forSabiriat 83'minutes
- 18SrbenySubstituted forZolinskiat 66'minutes
- 38HoltmannSubstituted forPrögerat 74'minutes
- 30MambaSubstituted forMichelat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ritter
- 9Pröger
- 11Michel
- 19Sabiri
- 20Jans
- 21Huth
- 26Evans
- 31Zolinski
- 32Jastrzembski
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15HummelsBooked at 76mins
- 16Akanji
- 5HakimiSubstituted forMoreyat 87'minutes
- 27CanBooked at 71minsSubstituted forBalerdiat 87'minutes
- 6DelaneySubstituted forWitselat 69'minutes
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchmelzerat 80'minutes
- 7SanchoBooked at 58mins
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 80'minutes
- 23T Hazard
Substitutes
- 10Götze
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 28Witsel
- 29Schmelzer
- 32Reyna
- 33Führich
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 6.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 6. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateu Morey following a fast break.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Mateu Morey.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 5. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Leopold Zingerle.
Attempt saved. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Leonardo Balerdi replaces Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Sebastian Schonlau tries a through ball, but Sven Michel is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 4. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Schmelzer.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Dennis Jastrzembski replaces Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Sebastian Vasiliadis.
Booking
Mohamed Dräger (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohamed Dräger (SC Paderborn 07).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Julian Brandt.
Hand ball by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Strohdiek with a headed pass.
Booking
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Ben Zolinski (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Kai Pröger replaces Gerrit Holtmann.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Uwe Hünemeier (SC Paderborn 07) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Dräger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sven Michel.
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Thomas Delaney.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Ben Zolinski replaces Dennis Srbeny.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Sven Michel replaces Streli Mamba.
Attempt blocked. Uwe Hünemeier (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Christian Strohdiek tries a through ball, but Dennis Srbeny is caught offside.
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick on the left wing.