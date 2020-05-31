Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Union Berlin
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18LainerBooked at 43mins
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 25BensebainiSubstituted forWendtat 90'minutes
- 23HofmannBooked at 33minsSubstituted forTraoréat 82'minutes
- 32NeuhausBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDoucouréat 90'minutes
- 7HerrmannSubstituted forKramerat 73'minutes
- 13StindlSubstituted forBénesat 82'minutes
- 10Thuram
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Doucouré
- 6Kramer
- 16Traoré
- 17Wendt
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 26Müsel
- 27Quizera
- 33Kurt
Union Berlin
- 1Gikiewicz
- 5FriedrichBooked at 30mins
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 3SuboticSubstituted forKroosat 45'minutes
- 28Trimmel
- 21Prömel
- 34GentnerSubstituted forUjahat 80'minutes
- 25LenzSubstituted forRyersonat 60'minutesSubstituted forMeesat 65'minutes
- 32IngvartsenSubstituted forMalliat 80'minutes
- 15BülterBooked at 19mins
- 10Andersson
Substitutes
- 6Ryerson
- 8Mees
- 11Ujah
- 18Malli
- 19Hübner
- 20Abdullahi
- 23Kroos
- 24Schmiedebach
- 35Nicolas
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt replaces Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Mamadou Doucouré replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Attempt saved. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grischa Prömel.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Marcus Thuram tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yunus Malli (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grischa Prömel.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré replaces Jonas Hofmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Lars Stindl.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Christian Gentner.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Yunus Malli replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.
Attempt missed. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gentner.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt missed. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jonas Hofmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer replaces Patrick Herrmann.
Attempt saved. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Gentner with a cross.
Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Joshua Mees replaces Julian Ryerson because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson replaces Christopher Lenz.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.
Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin).
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.