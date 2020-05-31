Scottish gossip: Premiership, SPFL, League Cup, Rangers, Celtic, Odsonne Edouard, Hearts

Some hard-up Premiership clubs could scupper the top flight's planned 1 August start date as they can't afford coronavirus testing. (Sunday Mail)

Premier Sports have told the SPFL they will be flexible over a new start date for the League Cup, which was scheduled to kick off with group stages on 11 July. (Sun)

A new survey, by digital business media company Off The Pitch, reveals Rangers are the most likely club in Europe to go bust as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic second on the list. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has urged supporters not to forget the good things Craig Levein did at the club as the former manager and director of football prepares to leave at the end of his contact. (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes the lure of 10-in-a-row will be a "big motivating factor" in his attempts to keep striker Odsonne Edouard for at least one more year. (Sun)

Rangers legend Ian Durrant has told the Ibrox club to forget talk of tainted titles and focus solely on stopping Celtic's 10-in-a-row bid. (Scotland on Sunday)