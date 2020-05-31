Lawrence Shankland: Dundee Utd 'definitely' want to keep striker but braced for bids

Lawrence Shankland's prolific form was key to Dundee United's Championship title success

Dundee United are braced for bids for Lawrence Shankland despite the impact of coronavirus on clubs' finances, says sporting director Tony Asghar.

Striker Shankland scored 28 goals in 33 games in his first season at Tannadice to help end United's four-year wait for a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Shankland, 24, also made his Scotland debut and netted on his first start, a 6-0 thrashing of San Marino.

"If bids come in, we'll have to look at them," Asghar told BBC Scotland.

"[We'll assess] the situation financially, whether it's going to help the club long term. [It is] strange times, but ultimately we definitely want to hold on to him.

"Lawrence has two years left on his contract and I know he is really happy where he is. He is looking forward to playing for us in the Premiership.

"It will be interesting how the market is going to play. Everyone says there will be no transfer signings; I don't see that. Clubs are always going to try to enhance their squad and sign players."

Robbie Neilson's United had eight games left and a 14-point lead over nearest challengers Inverness Caledonian Thistle when the Championship season was ended.

"Eventually we want to be a top-six Premiership club," Asghar added. "Firstly, we want to make an impact in the league, stay up, and look to build on it in a year's time."