Joe Montemurro: Reigning WSL champions “relieved” by 2019-20 season cancellation

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro says he is "relieved" the Women's Super League season was brought to an early end.

The reigning champions were third in the the table - four points from the top but with a game in hand - when the competition was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a little expected," Montemurro told the club website.

"We needed a decision and we needed to put closure on where we were heading for a lot of reasons."

A statement from the Football Association on Monday confirmed the cancellation of the top two divisions after "overwhelming feedback from clubs" and said the decision was made "in the best interest of the women's game".

Montemurro said the curtailment meant "we can all move on", allowing clubs to focus on next season and affording players respite before a busy international schedule over the next three years.

"Finishing the WSL was crucial, not just for the understanding of where we stand now, but I think it would have compromised the 2020-21 season too," the Australian added.

"And there would have been a knock-on effect with the Olympics coming up, the Euros in 2022 and a World Cup in 2023, so the majority of players wouldn't have got a break.

"Importantly, with the knock-on effect for years to come, I think we'll benefit from the decision that's been made."