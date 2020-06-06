Kenny Miller: Ex-Scotland striker picks best XI of his former team-mates

In a career spanning more than 20 years, striker Kenny Miller played for clubs in Scotland, England, Wales, Turkey and Canada.

The striker scored in four successive decades, including goals for Hibernian, Celtic, Rangers across three spells, Wolves, Bursaspor and more.

Here, he tells BBC Scotland who, from all his team-mates over the years, would be in his greatest line-up...

Goalkeeper: Allan McGregor

He is top class. He should have played at a higher level in England than Hull City, in my opinion. Allan has had a great career. He is one of Rangers' top performers, if not the top performer in that team at the moment.

Right-back: Denis Irwin

Denis came to us at Wolves in the season we got promoted. His career speaks for itself, the level he played at. He was a brilliant guy as well, really influential in that back four in that Wolves team. What a footballer. He played both sides but for us he played right-back.

Centre-backs: David Weir & Joleon Lescott

Craig Moore, Lorenzo Amoruso and Madjid Bougherra all came in to it, but I've gone for Davie Weir and Joleon Lescott. I think those two played with each at Everton.

I played with Davie for club and country but I didn't like playing against him in training. He was a bit older and I always fancied myself to run him but he was always ahead of the game. The best centre-backs read the game so well and he was unbelievable at that. He was a wonderful footballer and a good leader. He was our captain, a big help to everybody in that dressing room.

Miller, flanked by Rangers and Scotland team-mates David Weir and Barry Ferguson

Left-back: Arthur Numan

This was tough. I played with Arthur for that first year I was at Rangers and he was a wonderful footballer. Lee Wallace was in my thoughts, as was Lee Naylor, who was an outstanding left-back as well. But on all aspects, I think Arthur probably comes out on top.

Right-midfield: Steven Davis

He is a wonderful team-mate and a wonderful footballer. He is so flexible. He is a top central midfielder but when Walter Smith asked him to play out wide he would do that and do it well and then come inside.

Centre-midfield: Barry Ferguson & Paul Ince

Fergie and Incey would be controlling the game for us. They are absolute winners.

Fergie had this talent, even playing European games for Rangers at 19 or 20, he could control the tempo. He could score, defend, he could do everything.

Incey was a massive influence on my career. He came to Wolves from Middlesbrough at the same time as Denis. He was a complete winner, whether it was in training or at cards on away trips. He made you better. He called himself the Guv'nor and made sure we called him it too. It was no surprise we went up that year when we brought in Incey and Denis.

Left-midfield: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Stan [Stiliyan] Petrov came in to it as well. He was an incredible midfielder. Giovanni could play on the left but he was maybe better central. Obviously he went to left-back later on in his career at Arsenal and Barcelona.

He played midfield when I played with him for 14 or 15 months. That left-hand side of Numan, van Bronckhorst and Jorg Albertz was absolutely sensational.

Strikers: Kris Boyd & Michael Mols

Boydy has to be in. We need his 30 goals in my team. A brilliant guy and a winner. When you've got somebody who does the hardest thing, which is to put the ball in the back of the net, as frequently as what Boydy does, he has to be in the team. You're guaranteeing yourself 25-30 goals.

Michael Mols was an unbelievable forward. If he hadn't got injured, I think Rangers would have lost him to one of the big English teams because he was absolutely incredible. The games I played well in, Mols was up front with me. Nathan Blake is unlucky not to make the cut, as was Ronald de Boer.