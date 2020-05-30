Jonny Hayes: Winger confirms he is set to leave Celtic

Jonny Hayes scored Celtic's clinching goal in the 2-0 away win over Rangers in September
Out-of-contract Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has confirmed he is set to leave the Scottish champions.

Hayes has made 67 appearances since signing from Aberdeen three years ago.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international scored once last season - in an Old Firm victory at Rangers - as Celtic went on to win their ninth successive title in the curtailed Premiership campaign.

"Football at times brings tough decisions," Hayes wrote on Instagram.

"[From] breaking a leg to the highs of winning a treble, the last three years have been an enjoyable journey, in which I've worked under some terrific staff and shared a dressing room with some unbelievable guys.

"I'd like to thank you for all the support received along the way."

