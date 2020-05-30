Jonny Hayes: Winger confirms he is set to leave Celtic
Out-of-contract Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has confirmed he is set to leave the Scottish champions.
Hayes has made 67 appearances since signing from Aberdeen three years ago.
The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international scored once last season - in an Old Firm victory at Rangers - as Celtic went on to win their ninth successive title in the curtailed Premiership campaign.
"Football at times brings tough decisions," Hayes wrote on Instagram.
"[From] breaking a leg to the highs of winning a treble, the last three years have been an enjoyable journey, in which I've worked under some terrific staff and shared a dressing room with some unbelievable guys.
"I'd like to thank you for all the support received along the way."