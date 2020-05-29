Brianna Visalli: Birmingham City midfielder leaves WSL side for Houston Dash

Brianna Visalli
Brianna Visalli is a former USA Under-23 international

Birmingham City midfielder Brianna Visalli has left the Women's Super League club to join US side Houston Dash on a two-year deal.

She leaves the Blues as a free agent after just one season, having arrived from West Ham in July 2019.

The 24-year-old made 13 appearances in all competitions for the club.

She moves to a Dash side which will kick off its campaign behind closed doors in June with the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup.

News of Visalli's departure came a day after it was revealed that Birmingham are to apply to furlough players following the abandonment of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

